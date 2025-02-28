Trump, Vance berate Zelenskyy in brutal confrontation at White House as the world watches

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance publicly castigated the president of Ukraine in an astonishing scene from the White House Friday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington, D.C., in hopes of finding an ally, but instead he found himself the object of intense criticism from the leaders of the most powerful nation in the world.

'You're gambling with World War III. And what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country.'

Trump and Vance demanded that Zelenskyy answer for some of the criticism he has received in the media since the beginning of the Russian war on Ukraine.

"Mr. President, with respect, I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media," Vance said to the Ukrainian president. "Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict."

"Have you ever been to Ukraine, that you say what problems we have?" Zelenskyy fired back.

"I've actually watched and seen the stories, and I know that what happens is you bring people, you bring them on a propaganda tour, Mr. President," Vance responded. "Do you disagree that you've had problems bringing people into your military? And do you think that it's respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?"

Zelenskyy said that the U.S. would feel the consequences of the war soon, which Trump did not like hearing.

"You don't know that," Trump responded.

"God bless you," Zelenskyy replied.

"Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem. Don't tell us what we're going to feel," Trump angrily replied.

The pair blamed Zelenskyy for being in the bad situation he's in.

"You don't have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards," Trump said to Zelenskyy.

"I'm not playing cards," he replied.

"Yeah, you're playing cards," Trump responded. "You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War III. You're gambling with World War III. And what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country."

Vance criticized Zelenskyy for not thanking Trump enough for his support.

"I said thank you a lot of times to [the] American people!" Zelenskyy replied in frustration.

Trump issued a statement about the meeting afterward.

We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It's amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.

Vance had previously said he didn't really care what happened to Ukraine, while Trump has threatened to issue massive tariffs on Russian imports if the country does not agree to a ceasefire to end the war.

