Trump says Russia easier to deal with on peace deal because Ukraine doesn't 'have the cards'

President Donald Trump said that he's finding it difficult to deal with Ukraine and may appeal to Russia instead to end the war because Ukraine doesn't "have the cards."

Trump made the comments in an address from the Oval Office in which he touted the newest jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor statistics. He went on to address several topics, including his negotiations to end Russia's war on Ukraine.

'In terms of getting a final settlement, it may be easier dealing with Russia, which is surprising.'

The president was responding to a question from a reporter asking if Trump believes Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin when he says he wants peace despite increasing the bombing in Ukraine.

"I believe him; I believe him," Trump replied.

"I think we're doing very well with Russia. But right now they're bombing the hell out of Ukraine. I'm finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine. And they don't have the cards. They don't have the cards. As you know, we're meeting in Saudi Arabia sometime next week early," he added.

"I find that in terms of getting a final settlement, it may be easier dealing with Russia, which is surprising, because they have all the cards and they're bombing the hell out of them right now," Trump said. "You can't do that. You can't do that. We're trying to help them.

The White House emphasized Trump's response by posting video of his statement on its official social media account.

Trump used the same phrase about cards during an explosive confrontation with Zelenskyy at the White House that imploded a mineral rights agreement he was about to sign with Ukraine.

"You don't have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards," said the president.

"I'm not playing cards," Zelenskyy responded.

"Yeah, you're playing cards," Trump replied. "You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War III. You're gambling with World War III. And what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country."

Zelenskyy has since apologized and thanked the U.S. for the military aid that has been contributed to Ukraine.

"None of us wants an endless war," he said in a statement Tuesday. "Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!