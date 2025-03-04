Zelenskyy attempts to undo damage from his meeting with Trump following US pause on military aid

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears keen to mend his relationship with President Donald Trump and smooth things over following his disastrous meeting at the White House on Friday.

The Ukrainian president indicated in a lengthy post on social media Tuesday that he is — contrary to Trump's repeated characterization — ready for peace and appreciative of America's long-standing support.

"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be," wrote Zelenskyy. "It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive."

Zelenskyy traveled to Washington, D.C., last week to finalize a general economic agreement concerning mineral extraction. Ahead of the planned signing of the deal, Zelenskyy joined Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and multiple Cabinet officials for a press conference in the Oval Office, which did not go well.

Toward the end of the nearly 50-minute meeting, Zelenskyy — who previously suggested that without security guarantees, which were not included in the deal, "nothing will work, nothing" — cast doubt on the value of diplomacy and the possibility of a ceasefire with the Russians. Trump and Vance castigated the Ukrainian president over his perceived attempt to "relitigate" the deal and spike future peace negotiations.

Following the shouting match that ensued, Zelenskyy was reportedly told to leave the White House before the agreement could be signed.

"It's amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved," Trump said in a Friday statement. "He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible.'

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, present for the heated exchange, indicated over the weekend that the economic agreement, which the Ukrainians had multiple opportunities to close, was effectively dead in the water, stressing that "it is impossible to have an economic deal without a peace deal."

Zelenskyy made matters worse on Sunday by suggesting that a deal to end the war between Kyiv and Moscow was "still very, very far away" and that continued aid from the U.S. was a certainty.

Trump proved Zelenskyy's certainty unfounded the next day, ordering a pause on all military aid being sent to Ukraine, writing, "This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!"

The prospect of losing military aid appears to have prompted a change in heart on Zelenskyy's part.

"I would like to reiterate Ukraine's commitment to peace," Zelenskyy wrote Tuesday. "None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts."

The Ukrainian president floated possible "first stages" in the peace process, namely the release of prisoners as well as a naval and aerial ceasefire with Russia. He also emphasized his gratitude for "how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence," singling out the first Trump administration's 2019 approval of anti-tank weapons to Kyiv as a critical moment.

Zelenskyy further noted that "Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format."

Responding to the Ukrainian president's apparent about-face, Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R) tweeted, "That was fast."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a longtime advocate for Zelenskyy but whose support slipped following Friday's exchange, wrote, "Better days are ahead."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!