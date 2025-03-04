Trump orders end to military aid to Ukraine after contentious White House confrontation

President Donald Trump ordered a temporary pause in military aid to Ukraine just days after an explosive confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

The Ukrainian president arrived in Washington, D.C., in hopes of signing a mineral agreement to further secure support from the U.S., but that blew up in his face after a shouting match erupted at their meeting. Trump ended the negotiations and had Zelenskyy leave without an agreement.

'Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia.'

On Monday, the president reportedly stopped all military aid being sent to Ukraine, including weapons on the way to Poland.

Zelenskyy further aggravated the president when he made a statement warning that they were a long way from reaching an agreement to end the war.

“We are talking about the first steps today, and, therefore, until they are on paper, I would not like to talk about them in great detail," said Zelenskyy. “An agreement to end the war is still very, very far away, and no one has started all these steps yet."

Trump took that to mean that the end of the war was a long way off, which he criticized heavily on social media.

"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!" he wrote. "It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S. – Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?"

He also addressed the statement while speaking to reporters in the White House.

"I want to see it end fast. I don't want to see this go on for years and years," said the president.

"President Zelenskyy supposedly made a statement today," he added.

"He thinks the war's gonna go on for a long time. He better not be right about that. That's all I'm saying."

Some of Zelenskyy's former allies have turned on the wartime leader and called for his ouster in order for the negotiations to continue without him.

