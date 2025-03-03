'America will not put up with it': Trump blasts Zelenskyy over expectation of continued US help following Oval Office blowup

President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Zelenskyy said not only that peace with Russia is "very far away," according to the Associated Press, but also that he is expecting the United States to continue providing aid to his country.

Zelenskyy's confidence comes after he, Trump, and Vice President JD Vance had a heated argument during a visit to the White House last week. The meeting started off cordial, but soon Zelenskyy set the argument off. Vance then said the Ukrainian leader was being disrespectful and was undermining negotiations by arguing in front of the assembled media.

"I think our relationship will continue because it’s more than an occasional relationship," Zelenskyy said. "I believe that Ukraine has a strong enough partnership with the United States of America" to keep aid flowing.

"An agreement to end the war is still very, very far away, and no one has started all these steps yet," Zelenskyy added.

In response, Trump said on Truth Social" "This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!"

"It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S. – Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?" Trump continued.

Trump's commitment to ending the war between Ukraine and Russia, as opposed to simply supplying materials and money for war, is popular with voters. CNN reported on Monday Trump has a net +2-point approval rating in his handling of the war. Former President Joe Biden had a net -22-point approval rating in his last year in office.

CNN also found that 50% of respondents said they want a quick end to the war, even if it means Russia gets to keep the land it has taken from Ukraine. In 2022, only 30% of those polled said the same.

