Sen. Graham's support for Zelenskyy slips following heated Oval Office exchange

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina came out against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy despite previously funneling aid to Ukraine.

This change in tone comes after Zelenskyy's remarkably heated exchange with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office on Friday as America mediates peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. As a result of the escalated exchange, the joint presser between Trump and Zelenskyy as well as the signing of the minerals deal was canceled.

'Either he dramatically changes, or you need to get somebody new.'

"He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office," Trump said in a statement Friday. "He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

As a result of the tense shouting match, Zelenskyy managed to lose the support from one of his most reliable advocates on the Hill.

"I urged him to stay on message," Graham said of Zelenskyy. "Be grateful, be thankful. We'll talk about details and security guarantees later. Keep it upbeat. Keep it positive."



"It was an absolute, utter disaster," Graham said. "The question for me is: Is he redeemable in the eyes of Americans? Most Americans witnessing what they saw today would not want Zelenskyy to be his business partner, including me, and I've been to Ukraine nine times since the war started. I met with him this morning."

ZELENSKYY HAS OFFICIALLY LOST LINDSEY GRAHAM: “For the Ukrainian people… Either Zelenskyy dramatically changes or you need to get somebody new.” pic.twitter.com/0fINT2hwgm

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 28, 2025

Graham referred to the meeting as "a missed opportunity," questioning the efficacy of Zelenskyy's leadership going forward.

"You don't trifle with this man," Graham said of Trump. "He was very positive. He was very upbeat. He wanted to get a ceasefire. He wants to end the war. And Zelenskyy felt like he needed to debate Trump in the Oval Office."

"This was a missed opportunity," Graham added. "I don't know if Zelenskyy can ever get you to where you want to go with the United States. Either he dramatically changes, or you need to get somebody new."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!