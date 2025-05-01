Trump reassigns Mike Waltz to a new post following Signal scandal

President Donald Trump announced that he will be nominating Mike Waltz, who currently serves as his national security adviser, to instead be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as the interim national security adviser until the president appoints a new candidate to permanently fill the role. The announcement to reassign Waltz came just hours after multiple reports began to surface about his rumored firing from the administration for his role in the now infamous Signal chat leaks.

Given his responsibility in 'SignalGate,' we can expect to see senators apply significant pressure on the nominee during his confirmation hearing.

"I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations," Trump said in a Truth Social post Thursday. "From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation's interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role."

"In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department," Trump added. "Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN."

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York was originally set to serve as U.N. ambassador and even began to go through the Senate confirmation process. Her nomination was eventually rescinded after Speaker Mike Johnson brought up the House Republican's historically narrow majority.

Another vacancy in the House GOP would shrink their majority even further, making it nearly impossible to pass meaningful legislation, especially during the ongoing reconciliation fight.

Notably, Waltz was nominated to a role requiring Senate confirmation. Given his responsibility in "SignalGate," we can expect to see senators apply significant pressure on the nominee during his confirmation hearing.