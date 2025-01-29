Trump reveals eye-popping location for illegal immigrant holding facility

President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that he will be signing an executive order to open a 30,000-capacity holding facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in order to ensure that there is enough bed space to hold illegal immigrants who may pose too high a risk to simply deport.

Trump made the announcement before signing into law the Laken Riley Act, which cracks down on illegal immigrant crime. The law is named after the Georgia student who was brutally killed by a Venezuelan man who crossed the southern border illegally and was released due to the Biden-Harris administration's policies.

"Today, I'm also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay. Most people don't even know about it. ... Some of them are so bad, we don't even trust the countries to hold. So we are sending them out to Guantanamo," Trump said.

"This will double our capacity immediately. That is a tough place to get out of," he added.

Trump noted that Congress will need to provide the funds so that the facility can be fully operational.

Trump also said that while some countries may talk tough on not accepting deportation flights from the United States, it won't matter in the end because those countries will accept the flights and they will "like it," pointing to the administration's victory against Colombia on the issue over the weekend.

The last time Guantanamo Bay was used to hold migrants was under President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. Cubans and Haitians who left their respective countries by sea and were then interdicted by the United States Coast Guard were housed and processed at the base. Former President Ronald Reagan was the first to use the base due to the mass exodus.

Due to the border crisis that was caused by Biden-Harris open-border policies, the Biden-Harris administration also considered using Guantanamo Bay to expand holding capacity but ultimately decided against it.

