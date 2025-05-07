Trump's FBI rescues 115 children, nabbing 205 alleged sex predators in nationwide sting

President Donald Trump's Department of Justice announced Wednesday the results of a nationwide sting led by the FBI.

Operation Restore Justice was a five-day joint effort between 55 FBI field offices, the DOJ's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, and United States Attorney's Offices across the country.

The operation resulted in the rescue of 115 children and the arrest of 205 alleged child sexual abuse offenders.

The suspects were charged with a number of crimes against children, including the production, distribution, and possession of child sexual abuse material, the DOJ stated.

"In Minneapolis, for example, a state trooper and Army reservist was arrested for allegedly producing child sexual abuse material while wearing his uniforms. In Norfolk, VA, an illegal alien from Mexico is accused of transporting a minor across state lines for sex. In Washington, D.C., a former Metropolitan Police Department police officer was arrested for allegedly trafficking minor victims," the department said.

The FBI's Charlotte field office reported that it nabbed six people across North Carolina. One arrested individual, previously convicted of sexual battery and a registered sex offender, was charged with sex trafficking of a minor. If convicted on all counts, the suspect could face up to life in prison.

FBI Cleveland arrested 11 individuals, Boston arrested seven, Newark arrested five, and Baltimore arrested three.

FBI Director Kash Patel explained that some of the alleged offenders included teachers and law enforcement personnel.

Patel said, "Every child deserves to grow up free from fear and exploitation, and the FBI will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of those who exploit the most vulnerable among us."

"Operation Restore Justice proves that no predator is out of reach and no child will be forgotten. By leveraging the strength of all our field offices and our federal, state and local partners, we're sending a clear message: There is no place to hide for those who prey on children," he added.

The DOJ credited "parental vigilance and community outreach" for the successful sting operation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi called the operation "historic" and "unprecedented."

"The Department of Justice will never stop fighting to protect victims — especially child victims — and we will not rest until we hunt down, arrest, and prosecute every child predator who preys on the most vulnerable among us," Bondi stated. "I am grateful to the FBI and their state and local partners for their incredible work in Operation Restore Justice and have directed my prosecutors not to negotiate."