Trump's new lawyers move to appeal New York criminal conviction over 'misuse' of law

President Donald Trump secured a new legal team as he moves to appeal the New York criminal conviction where a jury found him guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records.



Earlier this month, Judge Juan Merchan sentenced Trump to an "unconditional discharge," meaning the president would not face jail time, fines, or probation supervision. While the sentencing did not interfere with Trump's ability to return to the White House for his second term, it officially solidified his felony convictions and, in doing so, allowed the appeal process to begin.

During his sentencing, Trump called the case a "setback for New York" and its court system.

"It was done to damage my reputation so I would lose the election, and obviously that didn't work," Trump stated.

"I got indicted over calling a legal expense a legal expense," he continued. "I just want to say I think it's an embarrassment to New York."

Trump's new legal team, led by Robert Giuffra with Sullivan & Cromwell, filed a notice to appeal on Tuesday, formally starting the process.

Giuffra and several other Sullivan & Cromwell attorneys — James McDonald, Morgan Ratner, Jeff Wall, and Matthew Schwartz — are expected to submit a legal brief in the coming months to make the case for an appeal of the convictions.

Trump was previously represented by attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove in the New York case that accused him of hiding hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Since Trump's November presidential election victory, Bove has become the acting deputy attorney general for the Department of Justice. Trump nominated Blanche as deputy attorney general. He is currently awaiting confirmation.

Giuffra stated, "President Donald J. Trump's appeal is important for the rule of law, New York's reputation as a global business, financial, and legal center, as well as for the presidency and all public officials."

"The misuse of the criminal law by the Manhattan DA to target President Trump sets a dangerous precedent, and we look forward to the case being dismissed on appeal," he continued.

The appeal will first be heard in New York's Appellate Division court and then move to the state's highest court, the State Court of Appeals in Albany.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will have an opportunity to respond to Trump's argument for the appeal.

Bragg's office did not respond to a request for comment from The Hill.