Trump does shocking about-face on spying power weaponized against him and other Americans, now calls it 'VITAL'

President Donald Trump implored GOP lawmakers on Tuesday to "UNIFY" in support of an 18-month extension of a particular spying power that, while ostensibly limited to foreigners, has already been weaponized against American citizens — including Trump.

The warrantless surveillance authority of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act was both used to spy on Trump's 2016 campaign and exploited in recent years by the FBI hundreds of thousands of times to spy on U.S. citizens. However, Trump has now determined that it is presently "right for our Country" and needed by the military.

Background

Section 702 is a provision of FISA enacted by Congress in 2008 that enables the state to spy on foreign nationals located outside the U.S. with the compelled aid of electronic communication service providers. The surveillance is authorized programmatically such that the government doesn't have to bother seeking a court-authorized warrant for every person it targets.

'Do what is right for our Country.'

Although individuals targeted under 702 are supposed to be foreign nationals believed to be outside the U.S., the FBI has acknowledged that "such targets may send an email or have a phone call with a U.S. person," resulting in the warrantless surveillance of American citizens.

Numerous Republicans, including Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Mike Lee (Utah), were especially critical of Section 702 after the FBI admitted there had been 278,000 "unintentional" backdoor search queries of the 702 database for the private communications of Americans between 2020 and 2021 alone.

Jan. 6 protesters, donors to a congressional campaign, and BLM protesters were among the American citizens subjected to the warrantless searches.

New circumstances

Trump, who advocated in 2024 for killing FISA, said on Tuesday that he was working with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and other Republicans to "get a clean extension of FISA 702 through the House of Representatives this week."

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Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The president noted that he "was a victim of the worst and most illegal abuse of FISA in our Nation's History, by Radical Left Lunatics, who lied to the FISA Court to spy on my 2016 President Campaign in their attempt to RIG the Election in favor of Crooked Hillary Clinton. Their use of this instrument in the 2020 President was even worse!"

"When the Dirty Cop, James Comey, the failed Head of the FBI, went after me, he was using FISA Title I, the Domestic Collection, not FISA 702, the Foreign Collection, which needs to be extended to," continued Trump.

The Obama FBI utilized FISA Title I authority to target the 2016 Trump campaign during the bureau's Crossfire Hurricane frame-up.

The FBI submitted multiple applications to authorize FISA surveillance of Carter Page, a U.S. citizen then serving as an adviser to Trump. The applications that were approved were loaded with "17 significant inaccuracies and omissions," according to the U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General.

Trump acknowledged that FISA authority has been used against him in the past and may be weaponized against him in the future but stressed that he is "willing to risk that as a Citizen in order to do what is right for our Country."

According to the president, the military "desperately needs FISA 702, and it is one of the reasons we have had such tremendous SUCCESS on the battlefield, both in Venezuela and Iran."

"The fact is, whether you like FISA or not, it is extremely important to our Military," continued Trump. "I have spoken to many Generals about this, and they consider it VITAL."

Trump's Tuesday message greatly resembles a Truth Social message he shared last month, in which he also said that he wanted "the Critical and Common Sense Reforms that were made in the last Reauthorization of FISA" to "remain intact to protect the American People from abuses."

The House Rules Committee advanced a clean extension of the surveillance powers on Tuesday, setting the stage for a floor vote on extending Section 702 ahead of the April 20 deadline, reported The Hill.

While some Republican critics of Section 702 have reversed their stances like the president in light of the reforms added to the provision, it remains unclear if Johnson presently has the votes to see it pass. Politico reported that several GOP lawmakers are planning to vote "no."

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