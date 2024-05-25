Trump says Haley will 'be on our team in some form'

After repeatedly referring to Nikki Haley as "Birdbrain" during the Republican presidential primary, former President Donald Trump described Haley as a "very capable person" during an interview with News 12's Tara Rosenblum.

Haley, who dropped out of the 2024 GOP presidential primary after a lackluster Super Tuesday performance, said earlier this week that "Biden has been a catastrophe" and she is going to vote for Trump.

'Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the V.P. slot.'

When Rosenblum asked Trump whether there is room for Haley on his team or his ticket, Trump said he thinks Haley will "be on our team, because we have a lotta the same ideas." He said he's sure Haley will "be on our team in some form."

Earlier this month Trump posted on Truth Social, "Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the V.P. slot, but I wish her well!"

Haley served as U.S. ambassdor to the United Nations during a portion of Trump's White House tenure. Prior to that she served as South Carolina governor.

GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky made an anti-endorsement of Haley earlier this year. "I don't think any informed or knowledgeable libertarian or conservative should support Nikki Haley," Paul declared in a video.

Despite having dropped out over two months ago, Haley has continued earning votes in Republican presidential primary contests, which may indicate that some GOP voters are dissatisfied with Trump as the party's presumptive 2024 presidential nominee.

In response to the news that Haley will vote for Trump, former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who describes himself on X as a "Proud RINO," tweeted, "Not a surprise but: Pathetic."

