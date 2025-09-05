Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Trump set to re-establish Defense Department's 'warrior ethos' by restoring original name
September 04, 2025
Trump plans to sign an executive order concerning the name change on Friday.
President Donald Trump intends to restore the original name of the Department of Defense.
Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Friday that will designate the Department of War as the DOD's secondary title, according to a White House fact sheet obtained by Fox News Digital. The change will also name Pete Hegseth the secretary of war.
'Call the endless WARS what they are. And maybe then, we'll finally put an end to this cycle.'
Further, the order seeks to make the alteration permanent by instructing Hegseth to propose legislative and executive actions. The Trump administration plans to update public-facing websites and the Pentagon's office signage, a White House official told Fox News Digital.
The Department of War title was used for the United States' military agency until 1949.
"We won WWI, and we won WWII, not with the Department of Defense, but with a War Department, with the Department of War," Hegseth told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday. "As the president has said, we're not just defense, we're offense."
"We've re-established at the Department the warrior ethos. We want warriors, folks that understand how to exact lethality on the enemy," he continued. "We don't want endless contingencies and just playing defense. We think words and names and titles matter. So we're working with the White House and the president on it. Stand by."
Trump told reporters last week that the name change was imminent.
"We're just going to do it," Trump declared. "I'm sure Congress will go along if we need that. I don't think we even need that."
Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck reacted to Trump's plans to change the agency's name.
"Renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War would remind both the world and OURSELVES what our tax dollars are funding: Bombs will be dropped. Our children will die. I think that's what Trump is trying to do. Call the endless WARS what they are. And maybe then, we'll finally put an end to this cycle," Beck wrote in a post on social media.
