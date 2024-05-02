Trump to speak at 2024 Libertarian National Convention: 'WE WILL WORK TOGETHER AND WIN!'

Former President Donald Trump is slated to speak at the 2024 Libertarian National Convention later in May.

"The Libertarian National Party, the Party of Principle, announced today that President Donald J. Trump has responded to an invitation, and challenge, from the Libertarian Party to speak at its National Convention, and directly address concerns voiced by its members," a press release reads.

The presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee described libertarians as "some of the most independent and thoughtful thinkers in" the nation, according to the press release.

"We must all work together to help advance freedom and liberty for every American, and a second Trump Administration will achieve that goal. I look forward to speaking at the Libertarian Event, which will be attended by many of my great friends. We all have to remember that our goal is to defeat the Worst President in the History of the United States, BY FAR, Crooked Joe Biden. If Libertarians join me and the Republican Party, where we have many Libertarian views, the election won't even be close. We cannot have another four years of death, destruction, and incompetence. WE WILL WORK TOGETHER AND WIN!" Trump said, according to the press release.

Libertarian National Committee chair Angela McArdle has indicated that the move to include Trump is not "a secret plot to make Trump our candidate." She has noted, "Our invitation to President Biden still stands."

The Libertarian Party opposes "the administration of the death penalty by the state" and "supports the decriminalization of prostitution," according to the party's platform, which also states, "we favor the repeal of all laws creating 'crimes' without victims, such as gambling, the use of drugs for medicinal or recreational purposes, and consensual transactions involving sexual services."

