Trump rips into 'highly neurotic' MSNBC host for saying he's 'backed into a corner' on tariffs

President Donald Trump took aim at an MSNBC host over her criticism of his tariff policy and said the progressive network should be taxed and penalized as a mouthpiece of the "Democrat Party."

Stephanie Ruhle, host of "The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle," predicted that the president's trade war would backfire on him after he announced a trade deal with the United Kingdom that Trump called a "great deal for both countries." He also admitted that the final details of the deal were yet to be hammered out.

'I just watched an exhausted, highly neurotic Stephanie Ruhle spew LIES.'

"I'm not saying Donald Trump has changed what he thinks in his heart, but he's backed into a corner and he needs to get off this crazy tariff train, and he knows it," Ruhle said while appearing on the "Morning Joe" show.

“Look at the cargo ships coming into Seattle, the port of Los Angeles, pick the port, we're getting fewer and fewer ships with less and less cargo," she continued. "And unless he turns this around, three weeks from now, you walk into a store, and we’re going to have a COVID-like supply chain crisis, and Trump is looking for an exit."

The president lashed out at Ruhle from his social media account and accused her of having a low intelligence.

"I just watched an exhausted, highly neurotic Stephanie Ruhle spew LIES about Tariffs, as do many others, in order not to give me the Victory that they all see coming," he wrote on Truth Social.

"Few people know Stephanie Ruhle, but I do, and she doesn’t have what it takes. Our Deal with the United Kingdom yesterday was AMAZING for both Countries and, in addition to everything else, British Airways just ordered $10 Billion Dollars worth of new Boeing planes," he added.

The deal with the U.K. left in place a 10% tariff but lowered the tariff on some goods including automobiles, steel, and aluminum imports to the U.S.

"We’re going to make a fortune with Tariffs, only smart people understand that, and Stephanie was never known as a 'High IQ' person," Trump continued.

"MSDNC has become the Voice of the Democrat Party, and they should be treated as a Political Advocate with all of the Taxes and Penalties therefrom," he added. "Their Ratings are terrible, but [Comcast CEO] Brian Roberts and his crew should be forced to TELL THE TRUTH."

Trump has said that he is in negotiations with numerous countries over his across-the-board tariffs. Supporters of the tariff policy say the tariffs will raise federal revenue while at the same time incentivizing manufacturing to return to the U.S. Some economists have criticized his tariffs as destructive to established businesses while alienating trading partners.

