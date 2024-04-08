Trump-supporting grandpa who drives MAGA RV brutally attacked with hammer — but crime likely not politically motivated

A New Jersey man known regionally for driving a recreational vehicle outfitted with signs showing support for former President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement was brutally attacked with a hammer last week, but reports indicate the crime was not related to politics.

Last Friday, Rocky Granata, a 64-year-old father and grandfather, drove his popular Trump RV to Crown Tire in Middletown, New Jersey, about 40 miles southeast of Newark. Whether the vehicle was there to be serviced is unclear. What is clear is that while Granata was visiting the shop, he was struck in the head multiple times with a hand-held sledgehammer, resulting in "significant injuries," police said.

Granata was immediately flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment. Some social media posts from people supposedly familiar with the case claim that he is "recovering" and may even have been released from the hospital, though those reports have not been confirmed.

A woman was also pushed to the ground during the incident and sustained unknown injuries. She was transported via ambulance to Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank.

Witnesses to the assaults managed to detain the suspect: 36-year-old Michael Gonzales of Philadelphia, an acquaintance of both victims. A message apparently written by Granata's daughter and posted on Granata's Facebook account claimed: "Michael Gonzales tried to murder my father today with a hammer to the head 5 times."

The daughter also alleged that Gonzales and his mother "are a constant hazard" to her family, especially her father. "Both of them need to be arrested and charged for [their] crimes. Help spread the word," she wrote. The daughter later walked her statements back a bit, pleading with her followers not to "threaten" Gonzales' mother.

As the suspect and at least one of the victims have a history of bad blood, police stated that they do not believe Granata was targeted because of his political views. Another Facebook post shared by Granata's account reiterated that notion: "It wasn’t about Trump at all, just a dispute."

Gonzales has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes. He remains in custody at Monmouth County Jail.

The following is an NJ.com video from January 2020 showing Granata and his beloved Trump ride:

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

