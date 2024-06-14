Trump says he wants Larry Hogan to win US Senate contest

Former President Donald Trump said that he would like former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to win election to the U.S. Senate. The presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee made the comment after being asked by Fox News Channel's Aishah Hasnie whether he will support Hogan to win the seat.

Then, when asked whether he is endorsing Hogan, Trump said, "essentially I would be endorsing him, yeah."

'I am excited to launch Democrats for Hogan ... '

Hogan has never voted for Trump. In 2016, he wrote in his father, Larry Hogan Sr., and in 2020 he wrote in the late President Ronald Reagan. He has indicated that he won't vote for Trump or Biden in 2024.

Hogan, who is a Republican, is seeking to secure some Democratic support during the election. "I am excited to launch Democrats for Hogan and have my good friend and former Democratic State Senator Bobby Zirkin on our team," Hogan tweeted last month.

The Senate candidate has indicated that he would "support legislation that makes Roe the law of the land, in every state, so every woman gets the reproductive care she needs, because no one should come between a woman and her doctor."

In a tweet that appears to have been posted shortly before a jury delivered a verdict finding Trump guilty on all counts in a New York criminal trial, Hogan declared, "Regardless of the result, I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process. At this dangerously divided moment in our history, all leaders—regardless of party—must not pour fuel on the fire with more toxic partisanship. We must reaffirm what has made this nation great: the rule of law."

