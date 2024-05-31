Hogan pummeled on social media after calling people to 'respect the verdict' in Trump trial, 'regardless of the result'

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who earlier this month won a Republican U.S. Senate primary in the state, urged Americans to "respect the verdict" in former President Donald Trump's case. Hogan's post appears to have been shared shortly before news broke that Trump had been found guilty on all counts by a jury in a New York criminal trial.

"Regardless of the result, I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process. At this dangerously divided moment in our history, all leaders—regardless of party—must not pour fuel on the fire with more toxic partisanship. We must reaffirm what has made this nation great: the rule of law," Hogan said in the tweet.

'Today's verdict is a fire-bell in the night.'

In response to Hogan's post, GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah tweeted, "I don't respect this verdict. Nor should anyone."

Eric Bolling tweeted, "Can you please do us ALL a favor and STHU. You fake news massive RINO!!"

"I hope you lose handily," Jeremy Frankel wrote in response to Hogan's post.

Tim Pool called Hogan "a disgrace."

But while many blasted Hogan, others, including former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, agreed with him. "By far the best Republican response i have seen. Respect for the system we all rely on, what a noble concept," Kinzinger wrote.

John Bolton — who wrote in former Vice President Dick Cheney in the 2020 presidential election and plans to do so again in 2024 — tweeted , "Today's verdict is a fire-bell in the night. The Republican Party now has one last chance to change course, and not nominate a convicted felon for President." Bolton served as assistant to the president for national security affairs during a portion of Trump's presidential tenure.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said in a tweet, "America is a nation built upon the rule of law. The jury has spoken and carefully rendered a decision. Responsible leadership requires the verdict to be respected."

