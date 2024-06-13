Trump floats abolishing income tax and using tariffs, according to Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene

Former President Donald Trump floated the idea of nixing income taxes and instead relying on tariffs, GOP Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia indicated in posts on X.

"Most intriguing policy idea from the GOP meeting at the Capitol Hill Club this morning: Trump briefly floated the concept of eliminating the income tax and replacing it with tariffs," Massie wrote.

'This will really help struggling Americans get back on their feet after 4 bad years of Bidenomics.'

Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, met with House Republicans at the Capitol Hill Club on Thursday and later met with Senate Republicans at the National Republican Senatorial Committee headquarters.

"I was thrilled to hear President Trump suggest we raise tariffs and reduce the income tax for Americans to zero as a new tax policy after the tax plan expires this year. This will really help struggling Americans get back on their feet after 4 bad years of Bidenomics," Greene tweeted.

Massie and Greene unsuccessfully advocated to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson from the speakership earlier this year. But Johnson indicated after the meeting on Thursday that Trump had said that he is doing a good job.

"We had a great meeting with President Trump and Senate Republicans. President Trump had good energy, and he was very positive and gracious," GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina stated in a tweet. "In the meeting, President Trump stressed that the problems we face today are enormous, but they can be fixed. He said Republicans can work together to turn this country around quickly and make it stronger than ever. Great team-building exercise."

