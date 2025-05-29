Appeals court reinstates Trump tariffs blocked by trade court

A U.S. appeals court reinstated the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Mexico, Canada, and China on Thursday, after a federal trade court blocked them only one day previously.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of International Trade found Wednesday that the administration had exceeded its authority by imposing the tariffs on the three largest trading partners to the U.S. On Thursday, the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted an emergency appeal by the Trump administration to reinstate the tariffs for the time being.

The administration had invoked the tariffs under the provisions of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, but the trade court said that it did not apply to tariffs.

Other tariffs imposed through separate laws were not blocked by the trade court.

Critics of the tariffs have pointed to chaos on the stock market as well as on the bond market, but supporters say the economic strength of the U.S. will improve in the long run under the new global structure.

The three judges on the trade court include one nominated by Trump in his first term and two others nominated by former Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama.

The president is facing several other court challenges to the sweeping tariffs he announced on "Liberation Day" at the White House in April.

"From this day on, we're not going to let anyone tell us American workers and families cannot have the future that they deserve," the president said at the time. "We are going to produce the cars and ships, chips, airplanes, minerals, and medicines that we need right here in America."

