Trump torches Democrats' weaponization of DOJ, promises 'legendary' reckoning: 'Thugs failed and the truth won'

President Donald Trump has faced nearly a decade of lawfare, originating in many cases from the Department of Justice under the previous administration, which sought to lock up the Republican with two federal criminal prosecutions. To the chagrin of his critics, he has come out on top.

Thirty months after Attorney General Pam Bondi's Democratic predecessor authorized federal agents to storm his home in Florida, Trump — the man whom special counsel Jack Smith and various others proved unable to lock up or keep off the ballot — addressed the DOJ, delineating how it will go about "restoring law and order" over the next four years.

"We're turning the page on four long years of corruption, weaponization, and surrender to violent criminals," Trump said in what was the first political address from a president inside the department since 2014. "We are restoring fair, equal, and impartial justice under the constitutional rule of law."

After championing the efforts and capabilities of Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and other law enforcement officials in his administration, the president indicated that the DOJ is set for a revival that will see it restored as one of America's most revered institutions. Undoing the reputational damage inflicted by the previous administration will, however, require investigations, transparency, and accountability, suggested Trump.

"We must be honest about the lies and abuses that have occurred within these walls," said the president. "In recent years, a corrupt group of hacks and radicals within the ranks of the American government obliterated the trust and goodwill built up over generations. They weaponized the vast powers of our intelligence and law enforcement agencies to try and thwart the will of the American people."

Trump was not the leftist establishment's only perceived enemy vigorously targeted by the DOJ for ruination in recent years.

'They tried to turn America into a corrupt, communist, and third-world country.'

The department under Merrick Garland grossly weaponized the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act against peaceful pro-life protesters. While the FACE Act is supposed to protect access to churches and abortion facilities alike, the Biden DOJ used the law almost exclusively against pro-life activists, even when there was an increase in attacks by abortion radicals on churches and pro-life pregnancy centers following the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision.

The Biden DOJ also zealously prosecuted thousands of the majoritively peaceful individuals present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, frequently pushing for severe sentences, and treated both concerned parents who spoke out at school board meetings and traditional Catholics as potential terrorists.

The Biden DOJ also made clear that Republicans would be held to a different standard than fellow travelers.

Whereas the Obama DOJ let former AG Eric Holder skate for contempt of Congress after he refused to turn over documents related to the Fast and Furious scandal, the Biden DOJ prosecuted Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon, landing both in prison.

When discussing apparent past abuses, failures, and corruption at the DOJ, Trump also cited the raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence; the department's apparent reluctance to prosecute Antifa, pro-Hamas radicals, and illegal aliens; and the department's deafening silence on the authenticity of the New York Post's reporting on Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" when former intelligence officials dismissed it as Russian disinformation.

"They tried to turn America into a corrupt, communist, and third-world country, but in the end, the thugs failed and the truth won; freedom won; justice won; democracy won; and, above all, the American people won," continued Trump. "There could be no more heinous betrayal of American values than to use the law to terrorize the innocent and reward the wicked."

Trump, who identified himself as the "chief law enforcement officer of the United States" in his speech, promised a "legendary" reckoning, indicating that his administration has a clear mandate to "expel rogue actors and corrupt forces from our government" and "expose their egregious crimes."

He noted further that he has set the stage for success by firing "all the radical-left, pro-crime U.S. attorneys appointed by Joe Biden"; passing an executive order directing Bondi to seek the death penalty for cop-killers; designating MS-13 and other Latin American gangs as terrorist organizations; clamping down on fentanyl trafficking, particularly from Mexico; and taking meaningful steps to secure the border and expel "savages" who stole into the country.

"We will restore the prestige of this great department, and we will bring back faith in our justice system for the citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed," said Trump.

The president used his address as an opportunity to speak on other timely matters. He criticized perceived efforts by the media and activists to intimidate or pressure courts, raised questions about the validity of official Biden documents bearing machine-generated signatures, and spoke optimistically about ceasefire talks with Russia and Ukraine.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!