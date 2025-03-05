Trump trolls Democrats in congressional address: 'How did that work out?'

President Donald Trump trolled House and Senate Democrats during his address to the joint session of Congress Tuesday night, pointing to their tireless efforts to tank his presidency.

Democrats have been throwing a fit ever since Trump's sweeping electoral victory on November 5, with one lawmaker even being escorted out of the House chamber for his lack of decorum. Despite their best efforts to prevent another Republican presidency, Trump took the opportunity to tease his biggest critics.

To Democrats' dismay, Trump's humorous jabs at the opposition underscored a speech that was ultimately shaped by optimism and American success, just as Americans voted for.

"We have ended weaponized government, where, as an example, a sitting president is allowed to viciously prosecute a political opponent, like me," Trump said. "How did that work out?"

"And I have stopped all government censorship and brought back free speech in America," Trump added.

Trump's quip earned a standing ovation from Republicans as Democrats stubbornly stayed in their seats. But while Democrats pouted, Trump tried to lend a hand to the demoralized party.

"Democrats sitting before me, for just this one night, why not join us in celebrating so many incredible wins for America?" Trump said. "For the good of our nation, let's work together, and let's truly make America great again."



Trump also poked fun at Democrats' disdain for Elon Musk and the DOGE, leading the effort to reduce federal waste and cut spending.

"To combat inflation, we will be ending the flagrant waste of taxpayer dollars," Trump said. "I have created the brand-new Department of Government Efficiency: DOGE, which is headed by Elon Musk. Perhaps you've heard of it."

With respect to the DOGE's recent findings, Trump also pointed to the age discrepancies found within the Social Security databases.

"Over 130,000 people, according to the Social Security databases, are aged over 160 years old," Trump said. "We have a healthier country than I thought, Bobby."

