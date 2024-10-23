Trump visits Florida to maximize lead over Harris with Latinos

DORAL, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump hosted a campaign event at his golf property near Miami for one audience in particular: the state's well-known Latino community.

Despite Democrats and mainstream media attempting to fearmonger Latinos into believing a second Trump presidency would be detrimental to them, his support among the demographic has grown since he left office. A new poll from USA Today/Suffolk University found that 49% of those surveyed supported Trump as opposed to 38% who are with Vice President Kamala Harris.

While other polls show Harris having a slight lead with Latinos, that lead is a far cry from what Democrats were hoping for when President Joe Biden stepped down from the race.

'God's hands are on this man because he is chosen to bring us back to greatness.'

The roundtable event at Trump National Doral Miami highlighted top issues such as the economy and the dangers posed to it by the far-left ideas that Harris has floated, along with ongoing issues with the southern border.

"I really think that the biggest problem this country has is what they've allowed to happen to us on the border. They've allowed our country to be destroyed. They're allowing thousands of murderers, and drug dealers, and terrorists. ...They're emptying out their jails," Trump said about the Biden-Harris administration's approach to border security.

A common theme at the roundtable was how thankful everyone was that Trump has survived two assassination attempts.

"You love this country. You love us, and we love you. ... A courageous president who has God's hands on him turned his head at 6:11 in the afternoon on July 13. God's hands are on this man because he is chosen to bring us back to greatness," Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue said to a rousing applause from the audience.

With early voting in Florida now under way, there is a glimpse into how the state, with its large Latino population, will shake out this election cycle.

In Miami-Dade County, which was a longtime Democratic stronghold until recently, Democrats are outpacing Republicans in mail-in ballots and in-person early voting by only four points. Statewide, Republicans are leading Democrats 42% to 37%, a sign that GOP voters are not only enthusiastic but trust that their votes will be counted.

