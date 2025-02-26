Tulsi Gabbard says NSA workers in 'pornographic and sexually explicit' chat rooms will be fired: 'Action is underway'

Newly confirmed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said effort was underway to identify National Security Agency workers who had participated in "obscene, pornographic, and sexually explicit" chat rooms.

The chat room shenanigans were exposed in a report by Christopher Rufo and Hannah Grossman of the Manhattan Institute's City Journal, who obtained logs from the Intelink messaging program of the NSA.

The logs included sexually explicit discussions about sex-change operations, fetishes, and orgies. The logs go back two years and are a part of the department's commitment to implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

In one discussion, the employees insulted Gabbard by calling her a Russian agent, for being in the MAGA "cult," and for being "fervently anti-queer."

On Tuesday, Gabbard responded to a report that she had issued a memo asking for information to identify the workers in order to fire them and take away any security clearances they might have.

"Memo sent. We know who they are. Action is underway," she posted on the X social media platform.

The memo reportedly said the deadline for the workers was Friday.

Gabbard had previously offered a long statement condemning the obscene chat rooms.

"This behavior is unacceptable and those involved WILL be held accountable," she said.

"These disgusting chat groups were immediately shut down when POTUS issued his EO ending the DEI insanity the Biden Admin was obsessed with," Gabbard added. "Our IC must be focused on our core mission: ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people."

