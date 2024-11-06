Two-term Democratic incumbent fends off Republican challenger in Wisconsin Senate race

Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin narrowly won re-election Wednesday against Republican challenger Eric Hovde.

Baldwin secured 49.4% of the vote, while Hovde brought in 48.5%, according to Politico. Although Democrats held on to the contested Wisconsin seat, Republicans have already managed to flip three seats, securing their Senate majority.

Although Baldwin has won her seat by comfortable margins in the past, this race was much narrower.

"The voters have spoken and our campaign has won," Baldwin said in a Wednesday post on X. "Wisconsinites chose someone who always puts them first, shows up, listens, and works with everyone to get the job done. I'm proud to head back to the Senate to keep fighting for our workers, farmers, and families that make our state great."

Leading up to the race, Hovde closed in on Baldwin's lead, turning her near eight-point advantage from July into less than a single-point victory on Election Day.

While the votes were being counted, Hovde expressed skepticism about the election's integrity.

"We’re watching the final precinct results come in," Hovde said in a Wednesday post on X. "We’re certainly disappointed that the Democrats’ effort to siphon votes with a fraudulent candidate had a significant impact on the race, with those votes making up more than the entire margin of the race right now. We will continue to monitor returns and make sure that every vote is counted."

