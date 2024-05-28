Mike Tyson suffers medical emergency on airplane in Miami  just weeks ahead of Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson had an apparent medical emergency while on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, eyewitness accounts explained. The emergency came just seven weeks before his Netflix boxing match.

The flight had already reportedly been delayed by two hours because the plane was too hot as a result of the weather in Miami. Tyson was witnessed being escorted on and off the flight before it was set to take off.

The boxing legend was seen in American Airlines' Admirals Club before he boarded, which reportedly garnered a lot of fanfare in the area.

"There was a lot of buzz when he left the Admirals Club and got to the gate. A lot of fans recognized him, and a few people got pictures," a witness told In Touch Weekly. "He was very accommodating, and then he was escorted away from the gate because the flight was delayed because the gate person said that the plane was too hot because it had been sitting all day and had to cool down."

Fast-forward to 30 minutes before the flight landed in Los Angeles, and flight personnel made an announcement asking if any medical technicians or doctors were aboard the plane.

'It's false reporting that his medical attention caused the flight delay.'

"The flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone's screens," the witness explained.

Upon landing, the witness said that Tyson "had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded."

This caused a 25-minute delay as paramedics attended to Tyson in first class.

Following the incident, a representative for the former heavyweight champion said that "thankfully," Tyson was "doing great."

The issue was apparently an ulcer of Tyson's that had flared up.

"He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing," the representative said. "He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."



The spokesperson also cleared up any previous reporting that Tyson had delayed the flight's takeoff.

"It's false reporting that his medical attention caused the flight delay," he added, per ESPN. "This two-hour delay was due to an air conditioning issue on the aircraft."



Following the reports, Tyson took to his X account to declare that he was feeling better and then took a shot at opponent Jake Paul.

"Now feeling 100% even though I don't need to be to beat Jake Paul."

Tyson has remained confident ahead of his July 20, 2024, fight with Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The boxer has given fiery responses about his ability to draw fans and took shots at naysayers in an April interview.

"I'm 58 and what? I'm getting billions of views from just talking to somebody about fighting," he stated. "Everybody, even most of the athletes, they're jealous, that's whack. ... I say 'in your prime you couldn't draw a million people, man. What are you talking about, you couldn't sell out [an] arena.' Who at 58 could sell out an 80,000-seat arena?" Tyson said.

