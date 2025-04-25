UFC's Israel Adesanya said he did psychedelics in the shower before last championship victory: 'Hone in, bro'

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya revealed he had several "macro" ingestions of psychedelic drugs before his most recent victory.

Adesanya, who is now seemingly retired, said he had a lot of mental and emotional work to do leading up to his April 8, 2023, fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

At that point, Adesanya had just lost his championship to Pereira the previous November at UFC 281 in New York City. To make matters worse, Pereira had also beaten Adesanya in kickboxing in both 2017 in Brazil and 2016 in China.

After about seven years of losing to Pereira around the world, Adesanya knew that if he was to beat his rival in Miami, he would need to do some internal work on himself.

'I don't know if it's your ancestors or whatever, but I could feel myself on a level I've never felt before.'

"The work I've done on myself internally — I can't stress that enough. The work that I've done through therapy, as well, and just life experience," Adesanya said on "Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru and Henry."

The 35-year-old then revealed that he attributed a lot of his emotional work to having had several large psychedelic trips leading up to the fight.

"The Pereira fight in Miami, I did three — not micro, macro — shroom trips in the shower where it was, like, I was able to just f**king hone in, bro."

While Adesanya explained that he does not "go too deep" intellectually or spiritually with the drugs, he also said he got to a point where he could "feel" his ancestors.

"I don't go too deep. It's more, I can feel myself, I can feel myself deeper. I don't know if it's your ancestors or whatever, but I could feel myself on a level I've never felt before."

The New Zealand resident said that he enjoyed altering his state of mind from time to time in an attempt to off-load any inner demons or feelings that he has been harboring. During this process, he recalled writing messages to himself on his mirror about having the greatest comeback in UFC history.

All the psychedelic talk inspired former UFC champion and host Henry Cejudo to ask Adesanya if he had taken up toad licking or if he would be willing to. The host asked because he noticed that Adesanya had been a guest on Mike Tyson's former podcast, and Tyson has championed toad licking many times.

Licking toads is typically in reference to the psychotropic compounds secreted by toads from the Colorado River area, which have hallucinogenic effects. According to the Banyan Treatment Center, licking toads can lead to vivid visual hallucinations, changed time and space awareness, and spiritual experiences.

Adesanya said he was open to the experience.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

