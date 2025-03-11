Underage illegal alien allegedly becomes intoxicated, flouts traffic law before striking cop car

An illegal alien too young to purchase alcohol was assessed a DWI after he allegedly broke multiple traffic laws and then struck a police cruiser in Dallas.

Just before 3 a.m. on Monday, an unnamed Dallas police sergeant was driving north on Cedar Springs Road near Dallas Love Field Airport on his way to respond to a call when another driver suddenly blew a flashing red light at the intersection of Manor Road and slammed into his vehicle.

This is the second time a Dallas-area cop has been the victim of a suspected DWI crash in less than a week.

The force of the impact sent the police cruiser off the road onto a grassy area, while the other vehicle, a Chevy Camaro, crashed into a utility pole.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, though the sergeant was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution and later released.

However, the driver of the Camaro, 18-year-old Francisco Sanchez-Alfaro, was soon arrested and carted off to the Dallas County jail. Not only had Sanchez-Alfaro apparently blown the red light, but police conducted a field sobriety test and determined that he was also apparently under the influence.

Jail records do not specify the type of intoxicant Sanchez-Alfaro allegedly used, but the legal age for purchasing alcohol in the Lone Star State is 21. Like federal law, Texas law still prohibits the use of recreational marijuana.

What's more, Sanchez-Alfaro is also in the U.S. illegally, though his country of origin is unclear. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remains in the county jail without bond on an immigration hold.

In its report on the crash, which was updated approximately eight hours after Sanchez-Alfaro was booked, WFAA made no mention of his immigration status.

A female passenger had also been riding in the Camaro with Sanchez-Alfaro. Her identity has not been released, and she has not yet been charged with any crime.

'At that moment, I was like, hey, we got to get this guy out of here.'

Police said that this is the second time a Dallas-area cop has been the victim of a suspected DWI crash in less than a week. On Thursday, Officer Issac Gorskikh was left dazed after a suspected drunk driver slammed into the back of his police vehicle along Interstate 30 in Rowlett, about 20 miles northeast of Dallas.

Though the crash shook him up, Gorskikh quickly sprang into action after he noticed that the suspect's vehicle had caught fire. Gorskikh then used his elbow to break the driver-side window and pull the man out of the car and over a concrete barrier to safety.

Through it all, Gorskikh, 28, remained humble and insisted he was no hero.

"At that moment, I was like, hey, we got to get this guy out of here and before another vehicle struck him or the fire got much bigger," he said.

"I work with a lot of great people and a lot of heroic people who had done the same thing if they were in my shoes, and I don't think that I'm much better than them at all."

The Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas said that intoxicated drivers have become a major problem for cops out on patrol.

"Drunk driving is one of the most dangerous parts of law enforcement’s job out there as they're working collisions, as they're making traffic stops," said CLEAT Deputy Executive Director Jennifer Szimanski.

Gorskikh seems to take a slightly different view. "You can't take it personally," he said. "It's called an accident for a reason."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!