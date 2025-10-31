'Unfit for the gavel': House GOPs sound off on Judge Boasberg, stand with senators in calling for impeachment

House Republicans are ramping up the pressure on activist judges in the wake of the bombshell findings about Operation Arctic Frost.

The revelations concluded that former President Joe Biden's FBI targeted conservative groups, private citizens, and even sitting senators. One recurring name in a thread of surveillance scandals is James Boasberg, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, who greenlit the subpoenas that targeted Republicans.

'It is clear that Judge Boasberg has abused his judicial authority for weaponized political purposes.'

In light of his involvement, a growing number of House Republicans are standing with outraged senators in calling for his impeachment.

"It is clear that Judge Boasberg has abused his judicial authority for weaponized political purposes,” Republican Rep. Marlin Stutzman of Indiana told Blaze News. “His unconstitutional blocking of President Trump from making America great again and involvement in Arctic Frost are reason enough to remove him from the bench. Impeachment hearings should begin immediately.”

Photo by DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images

"A judge waging lawfare against elected senators of the United States and weaponizing their power for political gain should be impeached," Republican Rep. Mark Harris of North Carolina told Blaze News. "Full stop."

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas took matters into his own hands and introduced articles of impeachment against Boasberg to "hold him accountable for his attempt to undermine the will of the people."

“Radical activist Judge James Boasberg continues to weaponize his judicial authority and target his political opponents," Republican Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas told Blaze News. "Judge Boasberg facilitated the egregious Arctic Frost scandal where he equipped the Biden DOJ to spy on Republican senators. His lack of integrity makes him clearly unfit for the gavel."

Republican Rep. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma called Arctic Frost a "Watergate-level scandal," saying the only way to restore faith in the legal system is to impeach activist judges like Boasberg.

"Under a directive from Special Counsel Jack Smith, the Biden DOJ spied on almost every major conservative group — including the Trump campaign and the RNC," Brecheen told Blaze News. "This is a Watergate-level scandal for which accountability must be had. We must take all the steps available under law to pursue justice and restore the American people’s faith in our legal system. This starts with beginning the impeachment process for any corrupt judges involved in this scandal."

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Gill's fellow Texan Republican Rep. August Pfluger also railed against Boasberg's involvement in the surveillance effort, calling for an investigation. Pfluger likewise joined Brecheen to urge Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Jack Smith and "every single Biden-era DOJ bureaucrat" who partook in this scandal.

"Jack Smith's 'Arctic Frost' investigation into President Trump, Republican lawmakers, and conservative groups has turned out to be exactly what we expected: an unconstitutional political witch hunt," Republican Rep. August Pfluger of Texas told Blaze News. "The weaponization of our nation's top law enforcement agency to target political opponents is unacceptable, especially in the United States."

"These individuals must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law — and we will ensure this kind of blatant corruption never happens again."

The House has the sole authority to introduce articles of impeachment for a judge, and just a simple majority is needed to pass them. Republicans hold a slim majority in the House, 219-213.

Editor's Note: This article was update to include a statement from Republican Rep. Josh Brecheen.



