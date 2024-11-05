Unhinged leftist allegedly kicks Trump yard sign, leaves veteran nasty 'go to hell' note for supporting 'low-life pig'

An unhinged leftist in Florida was caught on video apparently kicking a "Veterans for Trump" yard sign and leaving the homeowner a nasty "go to hell" note for supporting a "low-life pig."

The Pembroke Pines homeowner didn't want to reveal his identity, but he shared surveillance video of the incident — along with an image of the handwritten note — with WPLG-TV.

'You're a disgrace to the military and a disgrace to this country for supporting a low-life pig like Donald Trump.'

The video shows a male wandering over to a “Veterans for Trump” sign on the front lawn and kicking it before walking away, the station said.

The male returned a minute later, focused on the home, and then came back a third time to leave a note in the home’s mailbox, WPLG reported.

“First thing is, I was worried about my home, and I worried about my kids and my wife who was there, because I wasn’t there at the time,” the homeowner told the station.

The homeowner also told WPLG that the energy and effort the perp exerted to accomplish his task was alarming — not to mention the words in the letter, which went after the homeowner.

“It talks about how I was a disgrace to my country and a disgrace to the U.S. military because of my choice in candidate,” the homeowner added to the station. “And at the very end of the letter, it actually tells me to ‘go to hell.’”

The full letter reads:

You're a disgrace to the military and a disgrace to this country for supporting a low-life pig like Donald Trump. Shame on you! You might as well take down your Army sign. Your military service means NOTHING to me. Go to hell.

WPLG said the note in question caught the attention of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The station added that a number of political signs have been stolen from homes across Plantation, and angry residents also reported thefts in Fort Lauderdale. WPLG also noted that banners were taken down repeatedly farther south in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood.

You can view a video report here about the incident.

