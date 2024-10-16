Union says woke National Park leadership prevented members from policing protest due to 'optics'

The union that represents the rank-and-file of the U.S. Park Police is accusing the National Park Service of ordering its officers to stand down from breaking up a Native American protest due to "optics."

The U.S. Park Police Fraternal Order of Police said in a statement to Blaze News that several arrests were made when members of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, who are protesting to be a federally recognized tribe, refused to take down the encampment they had made on the National Mall after being given multiple warnings. They had also expressed their intent of riding their horses on the National Mall, which is prohibited unless authorized by the park superintendent.

Some of the officers were assaulted by protesters during Tuesday's incident. But the USPP FOP says the situation was made worse when the NPS gave a stand down order.

"It has been brought to my attention that enforcement operations of this unlawful demonstration were put on hold and officers were ordered to stand down because the National Park Service were concerned with the 'optics of the situation,'" USPP FOP President Kenneth Spencer said.

"Our brave police officers do not consider political optics, ethnicity, race or any other demographic when enforcing the we are sworn to uphold. The [NPS] deliberately interfered with our enforcement operations," Spencer added.

Spencer noted he is considering filing a complaint with the Interior Department's Inspector General's Office.

"I will not tolerate actions by our bosses that unnecessarily put my officers' safety or the safety of the public at risk," he continued, concluding that the NPS and DOI should be "ashamed of themselves."

The National Park Service did not respond to a request for comment.

"Whoever gave the order to USPP to stand down should resign or be fired immediately. I call on all members of congress to join with me in demanding that the Biden-Harris administration do their job and enforce the law!" said Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources.

