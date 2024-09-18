Union shells out '$100 stipend' to members for attending Dem lawmaker's campaign rally: Report

Members of a Pennsylvania labor union were reportedly offered a "$100 stipend" to attend a Democratic lawmaker's recent campaign rally, according to a leaked text message obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.



According to the news outlet, the local chapter of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers encouraged its members to show up and voice their support for United States Representative Susan Wild (D), who is facing off against Pennsylvania state Representative Ryan Mackenzie (R) in the upcoming election.

'Wear your Union Colors.'

On September 7, Wild held a campaign rally in Allentown. In a post on X, Wild thanked the union's members for coming out of the event. She shared photographs of herself with some of those individuals.

The lawmaker wrote, "What a great way to kick off the morning! THANK YOU to all the labor leaders, union members & volunteers who showed up today to talk about the stakes for working people in this election –– and then went to knock some doors! You have my back, and I will ALWAYS have yours."

However, a leaked text message provided to the Free Beacon revealed that Randy Eberly, the secretary treasurer of the union's local chapter, had offered incentives to the members for turning up to Wild's campaign rally.

A message reportedly written by Eberly read, "Gentlemen, On Saturday September 7 at 10 am there will be a Labor Rally/Canvass Launch for Susan Wild."

"Wear your Union Colors and there will be a $100 stipend for those that would like to participate," the message added.

The Free Beacon noted that it is unclear whether Wild was aware that a stipend was offered to the union members. Neither her campaign nor the union responded to requests for comment, the outlet stated.

Last year, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee identified Wild as "vulnerable" to potential defeat, NBC News reported.

In 2022, Wild narrowly defeated her Republican competitor, Lisa Scheller, by fewer than 2 points. According to Federal Election Commission records, it was the most costly House race.

However, the latest polling from The Hill shows Wild with an 83% chance of victory over Mackenzie. June reporting reveals Wild has raised over $3.5 million while Mackenzie has collected just over $300,000.

