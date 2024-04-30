University of Florida issues perfect response after student protesters break rules and get arrested: 'Not a daycare'

The University of Florida is not playing around.

Multiple student protesters were arrested on Monday for refusing to comply with university rules about protests. Pro-Palestinian students have been demonstrating on the University of Florida's campus in Gainesville since last Wednesday.

In a statement after the arrests, UF spokesman Steve Orlando explained the university had given the protesters ample opportunity to comply with rules, but they refused.

Now, those protesters are facing the consequences of their actions.

"This is not complicated: The University of Florida is not a daycare, and we do not treat protesters like children — they knew the rules, they broke the rules, and they’ll face the consequences," Orlando said.

"For many days, we have patiently told protesters — many of whom are outside agitators — that they were able to exercise their right to free speech and free assembly. And we also told them that clearly prohibited activities would result in a trespassing order from UPD (barring them from all university properties for three years) and an interim suspension from the university," he explained.

"For days UPD patiently and consistently reiterated the rules," Orlando said. "Today, individuals who refused to comply were arrested after UPD gave multiple warnings and multiple opportunities to comply."

Last week, University of Florida officials laid out strict guidelines for the protests and warned of immediate consequences to any student or university employee who violated those rules.

A university flier stated that "allowable activities" included "speech," "expressing viewpoints," and "holding signs in hands." But demonstrating inside buildings, littering, blocking entrances and exits, camping, threats, violence, and other disruptions would be strictly prohibited.

Students who violated the rules would be given a three-year trespass and suspension, the flier warned. Employees, moreover, would be trespassed and "separated from employment."

"Peaceful protests are constitutionally protected," the university said last week, "but breaking the law will result in an immediate trespassing order from UFPD and an interim suspension from Student Life."

Meanwhile at Columbia University, where administrators have been negotiating with and appeasing anti-Israel students, protesters are now occupying a building on campus.

