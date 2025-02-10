Unraveling the deep state: Here are the most egregious things USAID was doing with your money

Over the past several decades, billions of hard-earned American taxpayer dollars have been funneled into left-wing initiatives around the globe through the United States Agency for International Development.

Established in 1961, the agency was intended to administer foreign aid and assistance to developing nations, but it has since apparently become an unscrutinized black hole of waste, fraud, and abuse.

'Advance diversity, equity and inclusion in Serbia's workplaces.'

With a mandate from American voters nationwide, President Donald Trump and his administration have set their sights on rooting out the federal government's wasteful spending.

The administration's new Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, began exposing in December that USAID has used taxpayer funds to support anti-American, far-left causes.

While USAID's spending scandal is just beginning to unfold, here's a list of some of the alleged questionable initiatives funded through the agency.

DEI

LGBT

Climate hysteria

Cultural & educational propaganda

$20 million on "Ahlan Simsim," a new "Sesame Street" show in Iraq. According to a now-archived version of USAID's website, the children's series was "designed to promote inclusion, mutual respect, and understanding across ethnic, religious, and sectarian groups."

$6 million for tourism in Egypt, according to the White House. Corporate media outlets were quick to "fact-check" a press release linked by the Trump administration, arguing that it did not mention that the funds would be used for tourism purposes. However, USAID has invested $100 million in taxpayer dollars that have either directly or indirectly boosted Egypt's tourism, including an $8.6 million campaign in 2022.

$1.2 million to construct a "state-of-the-art 440 seat auditorium" for the African Methodist Episcopal Church Service and Development Agency in Washington, D.C.

$31.5 million on "counseling, organizational resilience, wellness, and work-life support" for USAID employees, Fox News reported.

$29 million to "improve the skills of young and female Egyptians in the manufacturing and service sectors," Fox News reported.

$4.5 million to "advance integrity and accountability in the information space, and build societal resilience in the face of disinformation" in Kazakhstan.

$6 million to "transform digital spaces to reflect feminist democratic principles."

Foreign policy & security risks

The federal government gave "hundreds of thousands of meals that went to al Qaeda-affiliated fighters in Syria," according to a November report from the Washington Times.

Based on reporting from the Washington Examiner, the White House stated that the government provided "hundreds of thousands of dollars for a nonprofit linked to designated terrorist organizations — even after an inspector general launched an investigation." It also allegedly funded "print[ing] 'personalized' contraceptive birth control devices in developing countries."

Further, USAID awarded $1.2 billion to undisclosed recipients, according to DOGE.

To provide context for USAID's spending, in fiscal year 2023, the agency managed a roughly $43.8 billion budget.

Outside USAID, the federal government also made questionable funding decisions through the State Department, providing $70,000 for a DEI musical in Ireland, $35,000 for a transgender comic book in Peru, $47,000 for a transgender opera in Colombia, and $22,231 on a "USAID Social Media Influencers Campaign."

While the USAID-funded initiatives listed above are alarming, they represent only a small fraction of the agency's total spending. We will continue to update this tracker as more shocking revelations emerge.

