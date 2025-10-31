Photo (left): Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; Photo (right): Moment Mobile ED via Getty Images
UPenn email account hacked, sends vulgar message to students and alumni
October 31, 2025
The university said it was investigating the incident.
Students and alumni of the University of Pennsylvania were surprised to receive a vulgar email from the university's account after it was hacked Friday.
The university confirmed that the email came from a security breach and that its incident response team was investigating the incident.
'This is obviously a fake, and nothing in the highly offensive, hurtful message reflects the mission or actions of Penn or of Penn GSE.'
"The University of Pennsylvania is a dogs**t elitist institution full of woke retards. We have terrible security practices and are completely unmeritocratic," reads the hacked email, which was posted to social media.
"We hire and admit morons because we love legacies, donors, and unqualified affirmative action admits. We love breaking federal laws like FERPA (all your data will be leaked) and Supreme Court rulings like SFFA," the email continues. "Please stop giving us money."
The subject heading reads, "We got hacked (Action Required)."
The hackers referred to the Supreme Court decision in favor of the Students for Fair Admissions in 2023 that forbid race-based affirmative action in admissions to colleges. They also accused the college of violating the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, which protects students' school records data.
A university spokesperson released a statement decrying the email.
"A fraudulent email has been circulated that appears to come from the University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Education," the statement reads. "This is obviously a fake, and nothing in the highly offensive, hurtful message reflects the mission or actions of Penn or of Penn GSE."
