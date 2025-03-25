USPS postmaster general resigns abruptly amid rumors of conflict with DOGE

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has abruptly resigned from the U.S. Postal Service amid talks of conflict with the Department of Government Efficiency.

On Monday, DeJoy issued a statement confirming his resignation after almost five years at the helm. He claimed that under his leadership, the USPS transformed from "an adrift and moribund organization" to one with a "path toward financial sustainability and high operating performance."

"I believe strongly that the organization is well positioned and capable of carrying forward and fully implementing the many strategies and initiatives that comprise our transformation and modernization," DeJoy said.

He described his time at the agency as a true "pleasure" and the "crowning achievement" of his professional life. He also noted that he had already warned the board of governors in February to begin looking for his replacement.

'His absence will leave the agency vulnerable to a dramatic and disruptive takeover by the Trump Administration.'

In 2020, DeJoy left the private sector, where he made millions in logistics, to run the USPS at the behest of President Donald Trump, who was then in his first term.

Though Time characterized DeJoy as a supporter of Trump and "a GOP megadonor," the outlet likewise hinted that he acted as a roadblock for the Trump agenda: "DeJoy’s allies fear that his absence will leave the agency vulnerable to a dramatic and disruptive takeover by the Trump Administration."

Trump has made no secret of his dissatisfaction with the USPS. Last month, he called it a "tremendous loser for this country," and reports have swirled for months that he is considering either merging the agency with the Commerce Department or privatizing it altogether.

Though the USPS managed to turn a $1 billion profit in the most recent quarter, it lost a whopping $9.5 billion in 2024 alone and another $6.5 billion the year before.

Elon Musk and the DOGE have since stepped in, attempting to help rid the USPS of waste. To that end, DeJoy announced earlier this month that the USPS would trim its workforce by 10,000 by encouraging employees to take a voluntary early retirement.

DeJoy also pledged further cooperation with the DOGE's cost-cutting plans. "I signed an agreement with the General Service Administration and DOGE representatives to assist us in identifying further efficiencies," DeJoy wrote in a letter to members of Congress on March 13.

"This is an effort aligned with our efforts, as while we have accomplished a great deal, there is much more to be done. We are happy to have others to assist us in our worthwhile cause."

Behind the scenes, however, DeJoy and the DOGE representatives had difficulty getting on the same page, Time indicated. The DOGE agents wanted more control over the agency than DeJoy was willing to accept, and as a result, DeJoy became "uncooperative" with them, a source told Time.

The DOGE did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Now, less than two weeks after encouraging some of his employees to take an early retirement, DeJoy decided to take an early retirement himself. Time suggested that he may have done so to prevent further conflict with the DOGE.

Deputy Postmaster General Douglas Tulino will act as interim postmaster general until a permanent successor can be found, DeJoy indicated in his statement, and a search firm has already been assigned to the task.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!