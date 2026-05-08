Utah Supreme Court justice abruptly RESIGNS after accusation involving redistricting attorney

A Utah Supreme Court justice resigned from the court after being accused of a conflict of interest from a personal relationship with the former attorney for the League of Women Voters.

Justice Diana Hagen recused herself from all cases involving David Reymann in May 2025, but new suspicions were raised due to allegations from her ex-husband.

She claimed that she recused herself from cases involving Reymann after reconnecting.

Reymann had been the lead attorney arguing that Republican redistricting efforts in the state were illegal.

The complaint alleging Hagen had been biased in siding against redistricting was submitted to both Chief Justice Matthew Durrant and the Judicial Conduct Commission in Dec. 2025.

Hagen denied any wrongdoing.

"The insinuation that I was ethically compromised while carrying out my official duties is patently false," she said in a previous statement.

She admitted that she reconnected with friends in the wake of her failed marriage in 2025, and one of those friends was Reymann. She claimed that she recused herself from cases involving Reymann after reconnecting.

The Utah Supreme Court dismissed the complaint after an investigation.

"As the sole entity authorized to investigate allegations of misconduct against a judge, the Judicial Conduct Commission received the allegations in their entirety and conducted an independent investigation," the court said. "The Judicial Conduct Commission completed their investigation in accordance with their constitutional and statutory authority and dismissed the complaint against Justice Hagen."

The court added that some related documents had been "inappropriately released to the public."

RELATED: 'Clear example of judicial activism': Judge gives Democrats a boost with Utah congressional map in red state

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) said that the state would announce the process to fill Hagen's seat in the coming days.

Hagen was nominated to the highest Utah court by Gov. Cox in 2022.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!