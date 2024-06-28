Virginia man allegedly tried to meet minor for sex and sought victims on Snapchat, police say

Virginia police caught another alleged online predator using social media to sexually assault minors.

The Fairfax County Police Department said in a press release that detectives of the McLean District Station received a tip on June 7 at about 7 p.m. about a man having inappropriate contact with a child on the internet.

He was identified as 41-year-old Gerry Frank Burde from Herndon.

Police said they were later able to locate Burde in Tysons Corner while he was allegedly trying to meet a minor to potentially abuse. Investigators say they were able to gather “evidence corroborating the incident" to justify his arrest.

Burde was arrested and booked at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. He was charged with attempted forcible intercourse with a victim under 13 years old, use of communication systems to solicit a minor, and indecent liberties with a child under 15.

Investigators said that Burde was seeking underage victims on Snapchat under the screen name "drunkslovepunch" and on another platform called Whisper under the screen name "Tempo_Ex."

One of Burde's neighbors told WRC-TV they were very concerned about the allegations because they live near an elementary school and there's always children in the area.

The FCPD says they believe there may be other victims and officers are asking the public to contact investigators whether they have information about Burde's alleged crimes.

“This case is something that is very concerning, and we want to bring awareness to the community about it,” said Fairfax County police Capt. Kent Bailey.

The police department issued a warning to parents about predators gaining access to their children via social media apps and other online platforms.

"Parents are urged to closely monitor their children’s online activities and use available security settings to prevent the use of inappropriate sites or platforms. Children should be encouraged to report any person engaging in inappropriate conversations or trying to coerce them into providing sexually explicit images of themselves," police said.

Police recommended that parents find more information about protecting their children at the website for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"There are many applications predators use to solicit victims," police continued. "Parents are encouraged to know what applications their children are using and have an open dialog about the dangers they may pose."

