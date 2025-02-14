The Trump administration trolled critics of its immigration policy through a comical Valentine's Day card on social media, but many on the left didn't find it humorous at all.

The card included images of President Donald Trump and his border czar, Thomas Homan, with the message reading: "Roses are red, violets are blue, come here illegally and we'll deport you."

'F*** Trump and everyone who supports him and this s***.'

The tweet garnered more than six million impressions in just a few hours. Supporters of the president's mass deportation orders were thrilled by the image, but his critics were outraged and expressed their anger on social media.

"You may not take your job seriously, but we do. Your deportations are inhumane, they're killing the American economy and they're separating our families," replied the account for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

"Roses are red Violets are blue. Donald Trump and Tom Homan — We’re embarrassed by you," said Bill Kristol.

"Genuinely despicable administration. The worst in US history and it’s been 3 weeks. This isn’t even about the policy. The messaging here, the levity, disgusting," responded a user identifying as Canadian.

"The White House, once a symbol of hope, a beacon of freedom and liberty across the world, had been reduced down to an angry incel high school boy. F*** this country," said another critic.

"I thought this was a parody account[.] I hate it here," read another message.

"This is f***in’ disgusting and so s****y. This is an official government account posting this hate filled bull****. This country is so beyond f***ed. F*** Trump and everyone who supports him and this s***," replied another detractor.

Here's the tweet that launched a thousand meltdowns:

Homan told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on his show that he jumped at the chance to help enforce border law but that he was concerned that cartels may respond with violence against border officials.

“If anybody thinks the cartels are not going to respond in some fashion with some violence, they're crazy. It's going to happen,” he said before adding, “If they harm a single Border Patrol agent or soldier, President Trump is going to rain hell down on them, and I think he'll wipe them off the face of the Earth.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!