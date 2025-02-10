Tom Homan tells Glenn Beck the one thing he’s ‘very concerned’ about

Glenn Beck says he has “a lot of favorites in this administration,” but border czar Tom Homan is “at the higher part of the list.” Not only has Homan been heading mass deportation efforts, which are currently focused on violent illegal alien criminals, but he’s also been fighting resistant Democrat officials who refuse to comply with Trump’s orders as well as the mainstream media that’s attempting to paint him in the cruelest light possible.

Homan has been crushing it in all three categories, remaining steadfast in his mission to uphold our immigration laws unapologetically.

Last week, Glenn interviewed Homan about why he came out of retirement to take the job, the latest updates on Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown, what’s coming next, and the one thing that has the border czar “very concerned.”

Before he took the job as the White House border czar, Tom had already served as a police officer, a U.S. Border Patrol agent, and as the acting director of ICE. While he wasn’t looking to add to his resume, he says that when Trump contacted him to come back, he was “so pissed off at what the Biden administration did to our border” that his answer was, “I’d come back for free.”

“I jumped at the chance, and I’m loving it,” he told Glenn.

One of the reasons he’s loving it is because "operation fix the border" is working splendidly — “border crossings are down almost 90% across the southern border,” said Homan.

While ICE does not currently have the metric for people who are self deporting, Homan said that an announcement is soon coming down the pipeline for self-deporters: “If they report to ICE before they self deport,” they will get “credit for it.”

Currently, “if you get deported from this country, formally deported, there's a bar placed on you from five to 20 years depending on your case. You can't come back under any circumstance,” said Homan.

However, this new ability to report self-deportations will create a system that allows ICE to better track who’s leaving the country and incentivizes self-deporters to report by removing the penalty for re-entry.

Glenn then asked Homan about potential backlash from cartels who have taken a “dip in their cash flow” as a result of the border crackdown as well as the freeze on USAID funding.

“How concerned are you on retaliation from them?” he asked, mentioning a cartel drone threat.

“I’m very concerned,” Homan admitted, adding that he “absolutely believes" the drone threat is real.

He explained that cartels “in the last four years” have made “a record amount of money, smuggling aliens, sex trafficking women and children, moving drugs across the border,” but now that the border is secure, which prevents products from entering the country, and President Trump has formally designated cartels as terrorist organizations, there “will be violence on the border.”

“If anybody thinks the cartels are not going to respond in some fashion with some violence, they're crazy. It's going to happen,” he warned.

Thankfully, “Border Patrol is prepared” and “the U.S. military is prepared,” Homan assured, but “if they harm a single Border Patrol agent or soldier, President Trump is going to rain hell down on them, and I think he'll wipe them off the face of the Earth.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

