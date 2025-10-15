Vance points to the leaked texts Americans really should care about: 'I refuse to join the pearl clutching'

Vice President JD Vance emphasized the Democrats' hypocrisy in feigning outrage over leaked group-chat texts while failing to condemn their own candidate who said far worse.

On Tuesday, Politico published a series of private messages between young Republican operatives that contained distasteful language and jokes. Although many Republican officials have condemned the profanities used in the leaked messages, Vance pointed out that they've buried the lede.

'I refuse to join the pearl clutching when powerful people call for political violence.'

Jay Jones, a Democrat running for attorney general in Virginia, remains embroiled in his own scandal after leaked texts showed he fantasized about giving his Republican adversary "two bullets to the head."

"Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy," Jones said in another text after fantasizing about the deaths of the Republican's children.

Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

"This is far worse than anything said in a college group chat, and the guy who said it could become the AG of Virginia," Vance said of Jones' texts. "I refuse to join the pearl clutching when powerful people call for political violence."

Several prominent Democrats jumped at the opportunity to condemn the leaked texts exchanged by young Republicans without condemning the violent rhetoric espoused by their own candidate.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the college students' texts "sickening" and "vile," saying, "This is the kind of garbage that the worst kind of people say when they think nobody is watching." At the same time, Schumer has not made a single comment about Jones, who, unlike the young GOP activists, is running for public office.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia took it even farther. Even after Jones' texts were leaked, Kaine said he's "still supporting" the candidate.

"He has apologized," Kaine said. "I wish other people in public life would sincerely apologize for stuff. ... I still am a supporter."

