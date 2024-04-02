Vehicle with out-of-state plates smashes into front gate of Atlanta FBI office, driver arrested

A car with out-of-state plates smashed into the front gate of the FBI's field office in Atlanta, Georgia. The driver of the vehicle is in custody, according to authorities.

Just after noon on Monday, a vehicle rammed into the barrier at the FBI's Atlanta field office in Chamblee, Georgia.

The orange-colored vehicle was identified by law enforcement as a Buick Encore with South Carolina license plates.

According to witnesses, the driver attempted to infiltrate the FBI field office by following closely with a government employee's car that had gained entrance into the FBI facility. The alleged infiltrator's vehicle reportedly collided with the front gate of the FBI facility. Authorities said a pop-up wedge barrier prevented the man from driving into the FBI facility.

According to NBC News, "When needed, the cheese-like steel triangles can raise so one surface or its bollard-like forms face a potential intruder at a vehicle-stopping height. They're often rated by federal entities for their ability to stop vehicles based on their weight and speed upon potential impact."

The driver exited his vehicle and attempted to gain access to the FBI facility. However, the man was allegedly immediately tackled by law enforcement.

"Several of our special agents who were passing by apprehended him," said Peter Ellis, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI's Atlanta office. "He was not associated with this facility."

Bomb squads were sent to the crime scene to investigate the suspect's vehicle, but no explosives were found.

FBI spokesperson Tony Thomas stated that no weapons were found in the vehicle.

DeKalb County Police allegedly arrested the driver on Monday.

Ellis pointed out that the suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation.



Authorities had not determined a motive for the incident.

The suspect is still in custody as of Monday night.

The suspect has yet to be publicly identified.

The FBI stated, "Currently, we are looking into both state and federal charges."

No injuries were reported in the incident.

