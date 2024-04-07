Venezuelan 'migrant influencer' complains that he's a victim of 'persecution' during interview from jail

A jailed Venezuelan "migrant influencer" who previously made fun of America to his 500,000 TikTok followers and encouraged border crossers to "invade abandoned houses" across the country is now complaining that he misses his freedom, according to the New York Post.

During a 30-minute video televisit from inside Geauga County Jail in Chardon, Ohio, Leonel Moreno whined that he was the victim of unjust "persecution."

“I came here to the United States because of persecution in my country … But they’re doing the same thing to me in the United States – persecuting me,” the 27-year-old said.

“It’s all misinformation in the media about me. They’re defaming me. They’re misrepresenting me in the news … I am a good father, a good husband, a good son, a good person, humble, respectful to people who respect me,” Moreno continued, speaking only Spanish during the video call.

“I miss my entire life – I miss my freedom!” he cried.

After Moreno spoke, the camera appeared to show inmates in blue-striped jumpsuits sitting at tables through a glass window. At one point, the inmates could be seen scowling and seeming to shout something at Moreno.

“What is happening?” Moreno could be heard saying to himself.

“I am afraid they’re going to kill me. They’re coming for my life – anyone!”

Newsweek reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement documents revealed that Moreno illegally crossed the border at Eagles Pass, Texas, in April 2022. Consequently, the authorities put the Venezuelan into the Alternatives to Detention program, which permits ICE to track migrants using ankle monitors and other technology.

Reports indicated that Moreno, along with his wife Veronica Torres and infant daughter, settled down in Columbus Ohio. However, ICE identified him as an "absconder" after he failed to report back within 60 days of his arrival.

As a result, he was arrested by the authorities in Gahanna, Ohio, on Friday. Federal authorities were not aware of Moreno's location until he started going viral on social media.

On Wednesday, internal federal documents suggested that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had contacted ICE concerning Moreno, with charges to be brought under the Gun Control Act, per Newsweek.

The act bars people on parole from shipping, transporting, possessing, or receiving firearms or ammunition.

Despite his illegal behavior, Moreno claims that it was his social media posts that got him in trouble.

“If Leonel Moreno commits a crime or something then they would be right, but it’s because of my work, so this is unfair … Social media is my job," he said.

“If I want to say something now, I can’t say it … We’ve become an oppressive country instead of a free country where we can express whatever is in our hearts … The United States was created to be that, not to oppress."

