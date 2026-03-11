'Heartbreaking and horrific': Mother of missing toddler charged after video allegedly captures her near dumpster

Alabama police announced murder charges against the mother of a missing toddler on the birthday of the girl, who would have turned 3 years old.

Adrienne Reid reported the child missing on Feb. 16 from their apartment on Apache Drive, according to a Facebook post from Enterprise police. They said they determined she was lying and arrested her the next day.

'A 53-day campaign of deceit, lies, manipulation, and destruction of evidence.'

"Through the careful and methodical work of investigators, we have reached the heartbreaking and horrific conclusion that ... her mother, her caretaker, the one that should have been there to keep her safe, willfully murdered Genesis and placed her in a duffle bag and discarded her in a dumpster," Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore said.

Moore said police believed that the girl had not been since Christmas Day, and they were able to obtain video from a neighbor's security camera that showed the mother walking toward the garbage dumpster of the complex with a rolling duffel bag at about 11:30 p.m.

The next day, she was seen on video returning to the dumpster with toys and other belongings of her daughter.

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office is tasked with searching for the girl's remains at the Coffee County Landfill.

"I need the public to understand that this will not be an easy or fast search," Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd said.

"The subject dumpster where the bag we are looking for was picked up on December 26. It was compacted in the truck that picked up it," he explained. "It was taken to a distribution facility and compacted again. It was taken on another truck to the landfill where it was processed further with bulldozers and a compacting machine."

Coffee County District Attorney James Tarbox excoriated the mother in a statement about the case.

"The evidence shows that Adrienne Reid killed her daughter, literally threw her in the trash, and then engaged in a 53-day campaign of deceit, lies, manipulation, and destruction of evidence, before she finally reported her missing on February 16," he said.

RELATED: Teen girl went missing after going to meet 51-year-old at boarded-up pink cinder-block home — police later find severed leg

"Her conduct speaks for itself, and I believe this preliminary decision to seek the death penalty conforms to our community's beliefs about this case and our shared values about how we value and seek to protect the most innocent among us, our children," Tarbox concluded.

Moore concluded the press conference by saying his faith provided some solace while confronting the alleged evil perpetrated on an innocent child.

"I believe that Genesis's earthly body is no longer what defines her, and that she is now in a place far greater than anything this world could offer, surrounded by a love and power beyond our understanding," he said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!