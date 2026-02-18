Teen girl went missing after going to meet 51-year-old at boarded-up pink cinder-block home — police later found severed leg

The family of a 17-year-old whose severed leg was found weeks after she went missing are demanding to know why police didn't do more to find her.

T'Neya Tovar's mother, Charro Tovar, filed a missing person report on Dec. 1 that said the girl had traveled to Palm Springs from the city of Hemet and stopped answering her phone.

The mother and the girl's father later said they discovered that the teen had gone to meet a 51-year-old man named Abraham Feinbloom living in a boarded‑up pink house on Harlequin Court in Salton City.

On Dec. 21, deputies responded to a report of human remains found in the Vista Del Mar area of Salton City. They found a decomposing severed leg but could not determine the age, sex, or race of the person it belonged to.

It took weeks for a forensic pathologist to determine a DNA profile and contact the teen's mother for a DNA sample. On Feb. 12, the sheriff's office confirmed the leg belonged to T'Neya Tovar.

A day later on Friday, authorities arrested Feinbloom after he allegedly tried to flee from his home when a SWAT team attempted to perform a search warrant.

The girl's family said they drove to Salton City numerous times and requested welfare checks at the home, which was the last place their daughter's cell phone pinged. The family said police only knocked on the door and didn't force entry into the home or obtain a search warrant.

"If they had acted sooner, maybe my child could have been saved," Charro Tovar said.

She said police told her her missing teen was likely a runaway, and she believes they didn't take the case seriously because the girl was on probation.

Some neighbors reported hearing occasional screams from the Feinbloom house, in addition to hearing drums and seeing bright lights. One neighbor said they referred to Feinbloom as "the scary man in the scary house." Others noted that Feinbloom began adding security cameras to the home two days after the girl was reported missing.

Friends also told the victim's mother that they had seen her meeting an older man at the 7th and Metro transit center in Los Angeles in October, and they believe that was the first time she met Feinbloom.

Salton City is a census-designated area on the Salton Sea, an artificial lake accidentally created in 1905 after water from the Colorado River breached an irrigation canal. It has since become a toxic body of water with a strange smell from beaches of fish and bird bones.

