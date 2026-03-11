The NYC bombing attempt is EXACTLY what Glenn Beck warned about 15 years ago

Fifteen years ago, when Glenn Beck was still working at Fox News, he issued a dire warning: “Radicals, Islamists, communists, and socialists will work together against Israel, against capitalism ... to overturn stability.”

Are we seeing that prophecy come to fruition today?

On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn addresses the recent New York City bombing attempt and connects it to his former prediction.

Last weekend, two men with possible ISIS ties were charged with terrorism-related offenses after allegedly attempting to detonate two improvised explosive devices at a protest outside Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City’s Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani. The incident occurred amid clashes between a group protesting the Islamification of New York City and a group of counter-protesters.

“But that’s not the troubling part of the story,” Glenn says. “The most troubling part is what happened afterward. The new mayor of New York condemned the protest itself as hateful and racist, but he avoided acknowledging the ideological context behind the attack on the other side.”

“At the same time, there are reports circulating that the mayor's own wife had previously liked social media posts celebrating the October 7 Hamas attack against Israel,” he adds.

“Why does any of this matter?” Glenn asks.

Because “what leaders excuse or refuse to confront often becomes what a society learns to tolerate.”

“There is this growing ideological alliance between two movements that have historically had two very different worldviews: radical Marxism and radical Islamism,” Glenn says.

History, he argues, proves time and again that “when movements share the same enemy,” which in this case is “Western civilization” and everything it values, “a temporary alliance” will form between those movements, regardless of how conflicting their core ideologies.

The key word there is “temporary,” he says, as the union only holds so long as the enemy breathes.

Glenn gives the example of the Iranian Revolution of 1979 when Shia religious scholars banded together with “Marxists and communists and secular revolutionaries” — marching “arm-in-arm, hand-in-hand” to “destabilize Iran” and ultimately overthrow the shah.

But “once the Islamists consolidated power under the Ayatollah Khomeini, they turned on their former Marxist allies. The communists were imprisoned; the revolutionaries were purged. They were executed, and they were tortured,” Glenn recounts.

What we’re seeing right now in New York City, Dearborn, Minneapolis, and even parts of Texas (not to mention Great Britain and France) as Muslim radicals and far-left groups coalesce is more “red-green alliances” that will likely end “in one side eating the other,” he warns.

“Ideology matters because history shows that civilizations don’t collapse from a single attack. They collapse when they lose the ability to recognize the attack for what it is. Iran learned that lesson in 1979. Europe is learning it right now. And America is seeing the early warning signs.”

“The solution ... is not hatred. ... The solution is also not naive or stupid compassion,” Glenn says.

The answer, he says, is to “welcome those who come here to be Americans the right way, and remove those who came here the wrong way, and those especially who have come here to change or harm America.”

This equates to “deporting the individuals who openly support terrorism,” “refusing to tolerate violent ideological movements,” and “having the courage to discuss the problem honestly even when it's uncomfortable.”

“The most dangerous moment any civilization ever faces is not when the extremists appear, because the extremists have always been here. ... The most dangerous moment is when leaders and citizens convince themselves that speaking about the threat is worse than the threat itself,” Glenn says.

“It’s not too late to pull back on the reins, but it is growing late.”

