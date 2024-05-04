Surveillance video captures man sexually assaulting 81-year-old woman with dementia in California

The family of an elderly woman with dementia released video of her sexual assault in order to help police identify the suspect and arrest him.

The horrendous abuse unfolded on Monday at about 6:45 p.m. at the woman's apartment in Pacoima in southern California.

The video shows the man entering the home of the 81-year-old woman after she answered the door, according to the family. He then went and checked the other rooms before returning and assaulting the woman, and making her perform sex acts on him.

The victim's son-in-law spoke to KABC-TV about the execrable incident but wanted his face blurred to protect his identity and that of the victim.

"The video catches him doing things that I wouldn't wish on anyone," said the victim's relative. "There's a lot of elderly people in the community. This guy needs to be off the streets. It's probably not the first time and it won't be the last time he's done this, or will do this."

He said that the family had set up the camera so that no one could see it.

"The camera in the living room is pretty hidden and we hid it from her," the son-in-law explained. "To avoid her from trying to turn it off. And he never saw that camera in the living room."

On Friday afternoon, Los Angeles Police detectives told KABC they were able to identify and arrest a suspect. They said he was still in the area near the apartment complex where the woman lived.

The son-in-law told KTTV-TV that the woman had been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

"We think it’s pretty much progressed to Alzheimer’s already," he added.

The son-in-law said they were alerted to the incident when his wife noticed her mother was up later than usual. When they rewound the recording, they were stunned by seeing the assault.

The son-in-law told KTTV that he had a suspicion about who the attacker was.

"He’s known to be a lurker. He lurks around the area," he said.

He added that without the recording, they would have never known what happened because the woman doesn't remember the incident due to her medical illness.

Police said that they are investigating the incident as attempted rape.

Here's the report of the assault:

