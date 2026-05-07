Video: Thug with 'no heart' spits on woman in Philly store, repeatedly punches her in face, knocks her to the floor

Philadelphia police said a male confronted a woman in a store last month, spit on her, physically attacked her, and caused injuries to her — and the brutal beatdown was recorded on surveillance video.

Police said the assault took place around 11 p.m. April 22 in the 4000 block of Market Street in the University City neighborhood.

'He has no heart, no heart.'

Police said after the confrontation, the argument between the two escalated, and the male spit on the woman and repeatedly punched her in the face before knocking her to the floor of the store.

Police said the woman suffered several injuries due to the attack.

The male left the store in an unknown direction, police said.

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"Oh no, my God, oh, I'm so hurt to see it," Linda Lofton of West Philadelphia said in an interview with WXTF-TV. "He has no heart, no heart, and everyone has a mother [or a] sister [or an] aunt. ... Oh, it's horrible."

Rasheedah of South Philadelphia added to the station, "Why these men gotta attack women? There's other ways to resolve conflict. It's just so sad to see."

Police added to WXTF that the victim has been connected with victim assistance and advocacy services.

"I'm quite sure she's traumatized by what happened, so hopefully she'll get the help that she needs," Rasheedah added to the station.

Police said if you see the suspect, do not approach — instead call 911 immediately. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477). Police said community members can use this electronic form to submit tips anonymously and that all tips will be confidential.

Police also said those with any information about this crime or suspect can contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.

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