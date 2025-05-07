Viral road-rage video shows SUV driver slam motorcycle rider across busy highway, then make getaway — until cops get tip

A viral road-rage video out of Oregon shows an SUV driver slam a motorcycle rider across busy highway Monday morning, then make a speedy getaway.

The Beaverton Police Department said the incident took place around 6:16 a.m. on westbound Highway 26 between Highway 217 and Cedar Hills Boulevard and "may have been the result of a road-rage interaction between the driver of a blue late-model Kia Carnival and a motorcycle rider."

Police said the Kia "sideswiped the motorcycle, causing the rider to lose control. The driver of the Kia then fled the scene." Police said investigators believe the actions of the Kia driver "were intentional," and they were looking for vehicle and the driver.

Suspect arrested

The Beaverton Police Department said police arrested a suspect Monday evening in connection with the hit-and-run incident.

Police said Samir Helio Pazzoto-Filho, a resident of Washington County, was taken into custody after officers responded to a community member's tip, which led them to Pazzoto-Filho’s residence near Highway 26 and Southwest 185th Avenue.

Arriving officers saw Pazzoto-Filho driving his blue Kia Carnival, and police said it matched the vehicle involved in the incident:

Image source: Beaverton (Ore.) Police

Police said Pazzoto-Filho has been charged with:

attempted assault;

second-degree assault (felony);

hit-and-run (felony);

reckless driving;

unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said the motorcycle rider was discharged from a hospital after suffering serious injuries.

After speaking to numerous community members, investigators "have reason to believe Pazzoto-Filho [was] driving recklessly in the days prior to this incident," police said.

Those with additional information about the suspect are urged to contact the Beaverton Police Department at 503-526- 2261.

Pazzoto-Filho, 41, on Wednesday morning remained in the Washington County Jail, according to records, which didn't show bail information or a release date.

