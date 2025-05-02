Viral video captures woman defecating on car over road rage incident

A viral video showing a Pennsylvania woman defecating on the hood of another person's car led to her arrest on Thursday.

The graphic video was captured by a bystander who posted it to Instagram. Prospect Park police investigated the video and identified the woman as 44-year-old Christina Solometo of Ridley Park.

The incident occurred on 4th Street and Madison Avenue in Prospect Park on Tuesday. Police said the woman's actions were the result of road rage after one person cut another person off in traffic. The owner of the car didn't report the incident to police.

Solometo was charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, harassment, and depositing waste on a highway.

She was recorded yelling at a reporter, "I have a sickness!" as she was being place into a police cruiser.

Solometo’s family told WCAU-TV that there was more to the story and only said that they were seeking legal representation.

The police chief, David Madonna, lamented that the news coverage had given the city a bad reputation.

"I know it's being joked on a lot. There's all kinds of puns and innuendos online, but bottom line: We are treating it seriously. It can't happen in this community. No town wants this to happen in their town," said Madonna. "The recognition a town gets over this kind of thing, it's really unwelcome. We don't want this."

He said that news agencies across the globe had contacted them for a comment about the case.

Solometo was also recorded laughing while in police custody, and she flashed a broad grin in her booking photo.

Video of the incident with some parts blurred out can be viewed on the Fox digital news report on YouTube.

